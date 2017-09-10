FRANCIS O’Grady, the TUC General Secretary, is urging Theresa May to “get on with it” and tell Chancellor Philip Hammond to scrap the one per cent pay cap for millions of public sector workers.

Addressing the annual Congress in Brighton today, Ms O’Grady will say in her keynote speech: "The Prime Minister talks about the 'sacrifice' public sector workers have made, as if it were their choice; public servants weren’t given a say in the matter. They’ve had seven years of pay freezes and pay cuts imposed upon them.

“They have been forced to work harder for less, while the Government has lined the pockets of corporate Britain with tax giveaway after tax giveaway.”

