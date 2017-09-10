OFFICERS with a specialist police search team have been placed on restricted duties after failing to find the body of a missing father at his home during two separate visits.

Police Scotland launched a major investigation in July after Arnold Mouat, 64, was reported missing from his in Bo'ness, Falkirk.

As part of the operation, a team was twice sent to search his home but failed to find anything. A relative later found the body of Mr Mouat on the property.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is conducting an inquiry into the way the police handled the search.

Meanwhile, Liam Kerr MSP, the Conservatives' justice spokesperson at Holyrood, told the Scottish Sun: "These revelations really hit home just how bungled an operation this was.

"People were already shocked that this man's body was found in his own home after a month.

"That concern will only deepen now it's emerged specialist teams actually searched the premises."

Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At this time, no officers are subject to any form of misconduct proceedings but some specialist restrictions have been applied."

A number of appeals were issued by police in their attempts to trace Mr Mouat, and a separate search party was organised by members of the public.

With the father-of-four missing for a week, more than 50 volunteers stepped up to aid officers.

The marine unit used specialist equipment in the water near his home, and dogs were called in as fears for his safety grew.

However, his body was discovered on Saturday August 5.

A spokesman for Pirc confirmed: "We're conducting an investigation into the response from Police Scotland to the missing person investigation for Arnold Mouat following a referral from Police Scotland.

"It will focus on the initial response from police including the search of Mr Mouat's home address.

"This investigation is in the very early stages and a report will be sent to the chief constable in due course."

However, Police Scotland is currently without a chief, after Phil Gormley took a leave of absence amid allegations of bullying within the force.

CC Gormley was spotted shopping in his home in Norfolk, just a day after another inquiry into his conduct was announced.

In July, Pirc said it was looking into claims which, if proved, would amount to "gross misconduct" against the long-serving officer, and last week announced a second investigation was initiated.

Last night, fears were raised by the Liberal Democrats that Police Scotland may have to bring in senior officers from other UK forces to deal with the "vacuum of leadership".

Justice secretary Michael Matheson will address Holyrood on the single force this week, following a request from the Lib Dems for a parliamentary statement.

Lib Dems leader Willie Rennie said: "The statement is the opportunity for the government to set out how it plans to deal with the latest crisis in Police Scotland since centralisation.

"There is no chairman or chief executive of the Scottish Police Authority and now we have no chief constable. There is a vacuum of leadership in the whole organisation. That is why we need the Scottish Government to address the situation and consider whether additional resources and leadership is required.

"It might be necessary to draft in senior officers from other forces in the United Kingdom."

CC Gormley denies both the accusations, and has been temporarily replaced by Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone.

A Scottish Government spokesman confirmed: "The cabinet secretary for justice will address MSPs in a parliamentary statement later this week.

"DCC Iain Livingstone will lead Police Scotland through this period of absence, and he is well equipped to deliver the leadership required.

"It would be inappropriate for ministers to make any more detailed comment at this stage while an independent investigation is taking place."

Meanwhile, the Scottish Conservatives also called on the SNP to halt the merger of Police Scotland with the British Transport Police (BTP) while uncertainty remained at the top levels.

Mr Kerr added: "With Police Scotland in crisis, the sensible thing to do would be to put the entire business on hold.

“A failure to do so would only confirm that this SNP government puts its own political ends before good decision-making.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson added: “Integrating the British Transport Police in Scotland into Police Scotland will provide a single command structure for policing with seamless access to wider support facilities and specialist resources, providing an enhanced service to the rail industry and travelling public.”

Integration of the BTP in Scotland is not due to happen until 2019.