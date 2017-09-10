THERE was an air of cautious contentment in Govan on Saturday afternoon. It is perhaps not a surprise given what has been served up in recent years by Rangers, but the 4-1 victory over Dundee, while satisfying, still doesn’t deal with identity crisis hanging around the neck of one of Scotland’s biggest clubs.

Reserves of encouragement and positivity have both been slowly eroded away in recent times, particularly over a bruising 12 months that, on the emergence into the Ladbrokes Premiership, was anything but the tentative reintroduction to top-flight football many associated with the Govan club had it marked down for. While winning the league was never the short-term target for the thousands flocking to buy season tickets, those who did part with their hard-earned cash were treated to some pretty bamboozling fare in return at times. And that was just the previous manager’s patter.

On the pitch a vulnerability at the back didn’t offer much hope. Neither did a complete absence of a ball-playing midfielder in the middle of the park, a ball-winner to go beside him, a winger with even a crumb of consistency or a striker under the age of 30 that could find the route to goal without the need of a sat nav. Apart from that, it was tickety boo. Having said that, beneath the building layers of frustration, there was always a grudging acceptance among the masses that it would be a season of transition, a year for finding one’s feet. Next year, with a full transfer window and run up behind Pedro Caixinha, it’ll be better.

Then came the moment in the Luxembourg hedge.

Despite the calamity in the Europa League to Progres Niederkorn which now seems like an eternity ago, this campaign was all about raising the bar and trying to get a Rangers team capable of gravitating the club back to where those fans believe it should be. Five games into the season though and it’s still not quite clear where that is. The task of getting anywhere near Celtic is even more difficult now compared to a year ago, but simply bettering Aberdeen and being content with second will not sit well with a club or support that has strived for trophy success after success for generations. Simply the best and all that.

Football is all about opinions and on Saturday you heard vastly-contrasting ones. Some hailed the four goals for the home side including a brace for the Colombian Ally McCoist Alfredo Morelos. Some praised the swelling form of Daniel Candeias who bagged two assists, while others groaned in frustration at one of his free-kicks that may just have landed somewhere near the Kingston Bridge.

There was just cause for encouragement among the long-suffering Ibrox crowd. The team on the park do seem to be improved in every one of the weak areas mentioned above, and as much as the scoreline may look emphatic, this was a game Rangers may well have not won under Mark Warburton last season. At the third attempt at home, Caixinha’s team learned to grind out a win. But that's the point, at the third attempt.

It remains to be scene though at this stage what trajectory their season will take. Five games in and Rangers have won three out of their five and have made it into the last eight of the Betfred Cup. With only two games away to Partick Thistle - one being that League Cup quarter-final - standing in the way of the first Old Firm game of the season, the next batch of fixtures could have a massive bearing on not only the morale in the camp but of patience level of those watching on now in hope rather than expectation.

“I think we were building momentum, at the start of the season with the friendlies we had then against Hibs and Hearts we played really well,” said Graham Dorrans the Rangers midfielder who, along with Ryan Jack, has offered that bit of quality and vision that was previously lacking in the middle of the park. “In the Hibs game we got a man sent off. Against Hearts I thought we did enough to win but ultimately we didn’t. So it’s good to get a few results on the back of that and build momentum.”

The Rangers support desperately need a team they can get behind and believe in, and this one came good on Saturday. Compared to the team that stuttered their way to third place last season, there was a persistence about the one that overcame Dundee on Saturday, even if that bit of quality was still scant for large spells. What they do have on last year’s lot is a solid spine to their team with Bruno Alves in defence, Dorrans and Jack in the middle and Morelos in attack. With seven goals to his name already in just five games, he may well be the poster boy that Rangers need to lead their revival.

However, these remain early days for this Rangers team but crucial ones for their manager. Progres(s) has been made, but the next three games will be an even greater measure of not just how far Caixinha and his team have come but for how much further he'll be allowed to go.