A CELTIC handbell from the seventh century which holds “significant” sentimental value has been stolen from a church.

It is believed to have been taken from Fortingall Church, near to Aberfeldy, sometime between Sunday September 3, and Friday.

The distinctive artefact had been in the possession of the Fortingall and Glenlyon Church for about 1,200 years.

Reverend Anne Brennan said: “We are all just really upset that somebody would take something of such historical value.

“It’s got no monetary value, but in other ways it’s completely irreplaceable, not just for the church but for the whole area.

“We’d just like to have it back, we would be happy to have it back however.”

The quadrangular iron bell is coated with bronze and had been encased behind a locked metal cage within a niche purposely built into the church’s wall.

This had been broken into and the priceless item removed.

The parish church is on an early Christian site, dedicated to Coeddi, bishop of Iona.

It is believed to have been founded from the Hebridean island as a daughter monastery, around 700.

The Rev Anne Brennan added: “The church in this area was started by Celtic hermits from Iona. They tended to use handbells – which are more like square cowbells, without clappers which were struck.

“It dates from the 7th century and has been behind a locked metal grille, in a purpose built niche since the church was built in 1902 but it has been part of the church in its broadest sense for 1300 years.

“It is made of iron coated in bronze – a bit rusty, with a crack in it. But so would you be after 1300 years. The only thing that might make it look valuable was the fact it was behind a metal grille.

“But although it is of academic interest, it is not valuable. But it is precious to the local community, part of the history and culture of the whole area.

“It has no value to anyone else. If someone would like to hand it back or leave it somewhere prominent so that it would get back home, I think we would appreciate that very much indeed.”

“This is quite a touristy area and we like to leave the church open. The visitors book shows how much it is appreciated, it is a lovely church and people comment on how peaceful it is.”

The churchyard is home to the famous Fortingall Yew, thought to be the oldest tree in Britain and one of the oldest known trees in Europe.

Modern expert estimates have put its age at between 2,000 and 3,000 years but others have suggested it could be as much 5,000 to 9,000 years old.

Local legend says that Roman Emperor Pontius Pilot was born in the tree’s shade.

Any information which may lead to the bell’s return is being asked by Police Scotland to call 101 quoting reference number CR/23634/17.