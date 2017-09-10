The Scottish Conservatives have called for a “vast improvement” in the nation’s educational standing.

It comes as the country marks 20 years since the 1997 referendum which led to the birth of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

The Conservatives claim the priority for the next two decades should be to restore the country’s “top ten” ranking for education.

Leader Ruth Davidson said: “The top priority over the coming years must be a vast improvement in our educational standing - to get Scotland back amongst the best in the world.

“Other countries, including Germany and Poland, have previously used disappointing Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) results to spur major reforms in education.

“At present, Scotland is simply ‘average’ in maths, science and reading. We should aim far higher than that.

“Scotland must return to the top ten in all three areas over the next two decades.”

The latest Pisa results show there are 14 countries rated better than Scotland in mathematics, 13 in reading and 12 in science.

In 2006, those ranked higher were nine, six and six respectively.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In last week’s Programme for Government the First Minister reconfirmed that education remains the Scottish Government’s number one priority.

“Scotland’s education system is performing strongly, with higher passes exceeding 150,000 for the third year in a row and the number of skills-based awards more than doubling in the past five years.

“We are also helping hundreds of schools tackle the poverty-related attainment gap by providing £750 million Scottish Attainment Challenge funding over the course of this Parliament.

“A new Education Bill will deliver the most radical change to how schools are run since devolution - giving head teachers significant new powers and influence.

“On resources we will build on the early success of the new Pupil Equity Fund, ensuring that more money goes to classrooms.

“To give teachers the support they need, new regional improvement collaboratives will be established, including access to teams of attainment experts and subject specialists