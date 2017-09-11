SCOTTISH MPs have warned Theresa May not to bypass Holyrood over Brexit after Downing Street raised the possibility the Prime Minister could seek MSPs’ consent on just one occasion, despite there being eight pieces of legislation planned over EU withdrawal.

The concerns have been raised as MPs tonight vote on the UK Government’s flagship EU withdrawal bill, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the 1997 referendum vote that brought in Scottish devolution. All the main opposition parties are set to oppose the Brexit legislation. In an eve-of-vote plea, David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, urged “all MPs of all parts of the UK to come together in support of this crucial legislation”, saying to do otherwise would be a “vote for a chaotic exit”. Given that no Tories are expected to rebel, the Government should narrowly win the vote.

Whitehall has already made clear it will seek a so-called Legislative Consent Motion (LCM) – whereby Holyrood gives consent to Westminster legislating on normally devolved issues – on the main EU withdrawal bill.

