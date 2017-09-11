Mo Farah will today kick back his heels, pack for the beach, and fully plot the closing chapter of his athletics career after completing an arduous but ultimately satisfying season by becoming the first man to win the Great North Run for a fourth successive time on Tyneside yesterday.

The 34-year-old, in his maiden appearance on the roads following his retirement from the track, had just enough – but only just – to hold off the brazen challenge of New Zealander Jake Robertson by a mere six seconds as he maintained his monopoly over the half-marathon jaunt from Newcastle to South Shields in 1:00:06.

Yet if his sprint for the finish took a familiar direct route, what the four-time Olympic gold medallist does next seems set to involve both zigs and zags. Previously adamant that his championship forays are at end, Farah has now pushed the door ajar once more to competing at the 2020 Olympic Games if his mastery of the marathon – starting in London next April, where he may target Steve Jones’ long-standing UK record of 2:07:13 – proves persuasive enough to steer him in the direction of Tokyo.

