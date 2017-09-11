Scotland's crime writing festival, Bloody Scotland, registered a dramatic rise in ticket sales of 30%.

The annual festival, which took place in Stirling at the weekend, saw an audience of 8,474 people, up from 6,537 in 2016.

Bloody Scotland this year was marked by a gala reception at Stirling Castle, publication of the first Bloody Scotland book and Denise Mina becoming the first woman to win the McIlvanney Prize.

Ms Mina won the prestigious prize for her book The Long Drop, which looks at the serial killer Peter Manuel.

There was a a torchlight procession for over 500 people led by Val McDermid and Ian Rankin, celebrating their 30th Anniversaries.

The festival, for the first time, had events that sold out, including the opening gala, and events with Rankin, Ann Cleeves and Douglas Henshall.

The festival will run again next year, from September 21-23, with Bob McDevitt staying as director.

Mr McDevitt said: "Although Bloody Scotland 2017 has been the biggest yet in terms of authors attending and tickets sold it has retained an intimacy and a genuine feeling of a group of friends gathering together for some quality banter.

"Everyone from big international names to debuts and self-published authors have come together for songs, readings, football, plays, questions, answers, and lots and lots of laughs."

He added: "Visitors came from as far afield as the United States, India and New Zealand to meet Scottish and international crime writers in Stirling at the weekend."

The event was established by a group of Scottish crime writers in 2012.

It is funded by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland’s Open Project Funding, Stirling Council, the Open University and Stirling University.

Free standby tickets were made available to the unemployed or those on a low income.

A 10% discount was available to people residing in the Stirling Council area.