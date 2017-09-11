Passenger numbers at Scottish airports have continued to soar with records broken for August.

For the second consecutive month more than 1.4 million people passed through Edinburgh Airport.

It was the busiest August on record for the airport as 1,403,797 passed through its doors, just short of its busiest month in July 2017 which saw 1,413,272 passengers.

Edinburgh's festivals prompted a rise in international visitors of 11.4% on the same month last year.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "The attraction of those festivals was a driver in what is another record month for the airport and it was also the first time we've had two consecutive months of 1.4 million plus passengers, which is incredible.

"That growth is fantastic for the city and the country and is only going to continue, which is why we're extending the terminal building as part of an £80 million investment plan to help the airport handle forecasted record number of passengers."

Glasgow Airport also enjoyed its busiest August on record with more than 1,008,800 passengers recorded.

Airport chiefs say this was a 7% increase on the same period last year as they registered one million-plus passengers during June, July and August for the first time in the airport's history.

EU scheduled services increased by 17% on last year's figures.

Long-haul routes such as Virgin's Orlando route and Emirates' Dubai service were up 16% as the Dubai route recorded a four million passenger milestone in August.

Overall international traffic grew by 12.4% with transatlantic services to New York, Philadelphia, Toronto and Vancouver reporting strong demand.

Amanda McMillan, managing director of Glasgow Airport, said: "Summer is our peak time of year as people head off on their holidays, but our August passenger numbers were also boosted considerably by a series of high-profile events including the World Pipe Band Championships and the Total BWF World Championships, which attracted thousands of visitor and competitors to the city.

"The launch of Ryanair's daily Frankfurt service has helped us make a strong start to September, while the introduction of the airline's new Madrid and Krakow routes next month will further strengthen our European connectivity and offer our passengers an even greater destination choice.

Aberdeen International Airport also reported an increase in total passenger numbers for August 2017 with increases in both domestic and international passenger numbers.

Airport chiefs said 292,607 passengers travelled through the airport, a 3.1% increase compared with August last year.

Carol Benzie, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: "It is encouraging to see the continued increase in our domestic and international traffic.

"We believe that these increases continue to reflect a heightened level of confidence across the north east region.

"Our terminal transformation project is now within its second phase of construction which, when completed, will bring much improved facilities to support our increasing passenger numbers."