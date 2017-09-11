The stunning Park Quadrant Residences are now on the market in Glasgow.
The exquisite collection of apartments, duplexes and penthouses have been released for sale.
The eleven buildings have been designed to fit with the historic high-quality architecture of nearby residences and feature stunning bay windows and high ceilings.
The duplex apartments offer private gardens and rear terraces, providing luxury living over two floors, while the exclusive penthouse collection will span the entire floor of each block.
Renowned Glasgow-born interior designer, John Amabile Design has expertly captured the essence of the homes to create vibrant spaces for luxurious 21st century living, which evoke the timeless elegance of the 19th century.
He said: “The fusion of comfort, style and city dwelling allows for an enviable and desirable series of interiors worthy of the impressive Park Quadrant Residences and it’s fantastic to be involved at this early stage to influence all of the design elements, not just the finishing.
“From the cool blues and dusky greys of our ever-changing Scottish skies, to the warmth of natural highland finishes and simplistic bleached coastal woods, each apartment will incorporate the flexibility and beauty of open plan living.”
Gordon Coster, Director at Ambassador Developments Park Quadrant Limited, said; “Our collection of apartments, duplexes and penthouses at Park Quadrant Residences will be some of the most luxurious in the country, combining traditional architecture with contemporary interiors.
Prices at Park Quadrant Residences start from £395,000. For further information visit www.pqresidences.com
To view the interior film, visit here.
