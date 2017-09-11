Honours received by Sir Christopher Lee, including his BFI Fellowship Award, wartime medals and Knight Bachelor’s Badge are due to go under the hammer.

The widow of the Hammer horror and Lord Of The Rings actor plans to auction around 50 medals and awards presented to him over his lifetime, before his death in 2015 at the age of 93.

Sir Christopher’s war medals (Spink)

The lots include the medals awarded to him for his active service in the Second World War as a liaison officer in the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve, including a certificate recording the fact he was mentioned in despatches for gallant and distinguished services in 1944.

They are expected to sell for upwards of £800.

The badge he was given when he was knighted in 2009 and the CBE he got in 2001 will also be sold, alongside his Commander’s badge of the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from 2012, and the badge he received for his appointment as Commander of the Order of St John (C. St. J.) in 1997.

Sir Christopher Lee being knighted by the Prince of Wales (Johnny Green/PA)

The British Film Institute Fellowship Award, presented to him by Johnny Depp in 2013, is estimated to sell for between £2,000 and £3,000.

Lady Lee said: “Christopher was greatly appreciative of the recognition of his fans and his peers, and these honours and awards adorned our apartment for many years, bringing him great pleasure.

“It’s fitting that now a wider audience might have the opportunity to enjoy them, and to celebrate so many high points of his life.

“These awards represent a lifetime of dedicated work and diverse experiences, starting with his role as a young RAF officer in the Second World War, a period that went on to influence him throughout his life.

Sir Christopher during the Second World War (Spink)

“He remains sorely missed but his family hope that the forthcoming auction will be a celebration of his life and achievements, and a catalyst for future owners of his awards to have many happy memories of their own.

“I am happy to confirm that a percentage of the sale proceeds will be donated to Denville Hall, Northwood, the retirement home for actors and actresses.”

Other medals presented to the actor, who was also beloved for playing Bond villain Scaramanga in The Man With The Golden Gun, include the World Award’s lifetime achievement award presented to him by Mikhail Gorbachev in 2003, the Unicef Award of 2012 and the Cinema For Peace Award in 2014, which he received from Angelina Jolie.

Cinema For Peace Award (Spink)

The auction will take place at Spink in London on November 1.

The catalogue will include an introduction by Sir Christopher’s niece, Dame Harriet Walter.