SCOTLAND’S most senior police officer was right to step aside during a probe into alleged misconduct, Nicola sturgeon has said, as his possible replacement delayed his retirement.

The First Minister said Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley’s absence on “special leave” pending the investigation was not ideal, but praised his stand-in, Iain Livingstone.

Deputy Chief Constable designate, Mr Livingstone had planned to retire in the autumn, but has now said he sees it as his duty to remain in post “for the foreseeable future”.

The most senior of the service's three deputy chief constables, Mr Livingstone had been seen as Mr Gormley’s natural successor, and his decision to stay on will fuel speculation that he is being lined up to take his place in the long-term.

Mr Gormley stepped aside last Friday after it emerged he was being investigated over two allegations of bullying by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Asked about the crisis, the First Minister said: “There is an acting chief constable in place. Iain Livingstone is in day to day charge of Police Scotland.

“Clearly allegations have been made about the Chief Constable that I have no way of assessing the veracity or otherwise.

“That process will come to its own conclusions in the fullness of time.

The Chief Constable has decided, and I think given the allegations that have been made, he’s been right to decide that it’s better he’s not in post while that investigation is underway.

“I wouldn’t have chosen to have a situation where the chief constable felt he had to stand down while an investigation is carried out, of course.

“But there is leadership in Police Scotland in the form of the Acting Chief Constable, and we will make sure that that continues.”

Mr Livingstone wrote to the outgoing chair of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) and the Justice Secretary to confirm he would remain in the post.

He said: "Having discussed the matter at length with my wife, family and others, I intend to continue in post for the foreseeable future.

"Given the uncertainty and challenges currently facing Police Scotland, I consider it my duty to remain in service.

"My focus now will be on ensuring that we continue to deliver day-to-day policing services to the people of Scotland and on providing the leadership and assurance that is needed at this time.

"We have a strong and resilient command team in place and we have thousands of dedicated and hard-working police officers and staff who remain committed to providing an excellent service to the people of Scotland."

Mr Gormley said the latest complaint was raised by a member of the Force Executive, Police Scotland's senior management team.

The team comprises officers ranked at Assistant Chief Constable and higher, the force's deputy chief officer and the director of ICT.

Both complaints were referred to Pirc following a preliminary assessment by the SPA, the oversight body for the force.

The chief constable, who denies both allegations, faced calls to temporarily stand aside when an initial complaint was made but remained in post until a second came to light.

If Pirc concluded there was a serious breach of standards, Mr Gormley could face dismissal.