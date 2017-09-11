A £50,000 fund has been announced to provide call-blockers to those most at risk from nuisance calls.

Trading Standards Scotland will install 500 call-blockers for vulnerable people over the next year with the help of the Scottish Government cash.

The fund is part of an action plan announced by Economy Secretary Keith Brown to try to raise awareness about scam callers.

Analysis of nine million calls received over a three year period found that Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen were in the top five UK cities receiving the highest percentages of nuisance calls.

Mr Brown said: "Nuisance calls disproportionately affect people in Scotland. They often target the elderly and the vulnerable and have the potential to be very harmful.

"Although there is no easy solution to this problem, our action plan contains a range of measures to raise awareness of nuisance calls, make it easier for people to identify them and take action to protect themselves.

"Our fund to install call-blocking technology for our most vulnerable citizens is one such measure.

"The power to regulate in this area lies with the UK Government. I have written to the Secretary of State for Culture to call for greater action to reduce the volume of nuisancecalls, including exploring a model which automatically opts people out of unwanted calls."

Consumer group Which? and Citizens Advice Scotland have launched a campaign to urge Scots to protect themselves from nuisance phone calls.

Susan McPhee, head of policy for Citizens Advice Scotland, said: "Nuisance calls include any kind of unwanted sales or marketing call. People find these irritating or even distressing.

"But in this campaign our message is that you really can fight back. There are simple actions you can take to cut the number of calls considerably, and even stop them altogether.

"Local Citizens Advice staff across Scotland will be out in their communities over the next few weeks passing on the simple steps you can take. But the information is also available from our website www.cas.org.uk and on social media #NuisanceCalls."