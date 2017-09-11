PUPILS at an under-performing school have been ordered to be asleep by 9.30pm every night and to set their alarms for 6.30am each day as part of strict new rules to turn its fortunes around.

Around a third of pupils at Great Yarmouth High School - which has been taken over by Inspiration Trust and re-named Charter Academy - left without a pass in English and maths in 2017.

New headteacher Barry Smith has written to parents to outline expectations, and further details of new behavioural codes have been revealed in a leaked document.

They include that pupils are forbidden from getting out of their chair without permission.

The document says: "You never lie and make excuses like 'I just wanted to put something in the bin'. We all know children say things like that to get out of work.

"You never pretend to be ill to get out of work because we expect you to work through it. If you feel sick we will give you a bucket. If you vomit - no problem! You've got your bucket. That's probably all your body wanted - to vomit."

Pupils are also warned that their phone could be confiscated for "almost four months" if it is seen or heard anywhere on the school site.

If a phone is confiscated, the document says: "We will keep your phone until the end of the half term. That could be up to six weeks.

"If we confiscate your phone in the last two weeks of half term we will keep it until the end of the following half term. So if we confiscate your phone in the last two weeks of summer term we will keep your phone until mid-October."

A Facebook page was set up by parent Kelvin Seal, on which parents expressed concern over the strict uniform rules and detention for dental appointments taken during school hours.

Inspiration Trust spokesman James Goffin said: "This summer the old Great Yarmouth High returned the lowest GCSE results in the county, and for many years has underperformed compared to other schools in the borough.

"We don't believe this is good enough, and we don't believe it is because our pupils are any less able. What they need is the right environment to learn and succeed. Children can't learn in unruly classrooms.

"Charter Academy has a stricter approach to things like behaviour and uniform so that everyone gets the chance to learn. Our teachers cannot do this alone. We need families to back the school 100 per cent so pupils get a consistent message at home and in school."