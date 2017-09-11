TEACHERS at Scottish Catholic schools have been told to go to confession, attend Sunday Mass and develop habits of prayer.

Archbishop Philip Tartaglia of Glasgow said Catholic schools and teachers needed to put Jesus Christ "at their centre" if they were to be good for Scotland.

The Archbishop, who is the president of the Scottish Catholic Education Service, made his comments at an annual Mass in St Andrew’s Cathedral.

He said: "We are good for Scotland if Jesus Christ is at the centre of our school communities and Jesus will be at the centre of our school communities if he is at the centre of our teachers’ lives.

"I am convinced that you can make the difference. So I offer you this advice: be conscious of your vocation, of your calling as a Catholic teacher and as a teacher in a Catholic school. Rejoice in that calling, for it is a sacred and important calling.

"Don’t neglect to nourish your own spiritual lives with prayer, with the Word of God and with the Sacraments. For you need the Lord’s grace to sustain your vocation as a Catholic teacher.”

Archbishop Tartaglia said "good lessons" were central to a teacher’s work and that, when those lessons were permeated by the teacher’s "obviously lived personal Faith in Jesus Christ" pupils could sense it.

He added: “Do not be afraid, but trust in the grace and help of God; seek the intercession of Our Lady and of the saints and be sure that your vocation and service as a Catholic teacher is precious and valued by the Catholic community and by me as your bishop."

Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Education Act that brought Catholic schools into the state system.