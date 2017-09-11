JEREMY Corbyn will today insist that trade unions are the “best of Britain” and will encourage all workers, especially young ones, to join up.

His keynote address to the TUC Congress in Brighton comes as the prospect grows of co-ordinated strike action by public sector workers over the controversial pay cap for millions of public sector workers.

In his speech, the Labour leader will say: “The trade union movement represents the best of Britain and is a vital engine of progress in our democracy.

“Winning a Labour government, even one with a programme to transform the country, which is now our goal, is simply not enough. That is why the most important thing any worker can do is to join a trade union.”

In what amounts to a role as a recruiting sergeant for the trade union movement, Mr Corbyn will, in particular, address his remarks to young people.

He will say: “If you want a job that pays a decent wage, gives you the chance to get on in life, live independently and enjoy your work, then join a trade union. Do it today.”

The party leader will stress how trade unions are often “demonised in the right-wing press” and joke that it is something of a shock that billionaire tax-dodging press barons do not like trade unions.

“They don’t like us because our movement challenges unaccountable power of both government and bosses.”

But Mr Corbyn will argue the power of the press barons is not what it was. “They tried to dictate the election result in June with a blizzard of propaganda and millions of voters simply ignored them.”

He will emphasise how trade unions do not just defend their members, they defend the institutions that benefit all employees: the NHS; schools; the social care system. They also defend workers’ rights.

The Labour leader will add: “We don’t know when the next election will come - we are not in control of that - but you are in control of whether you join a trade union, organise in your workplace or in your community and start changing people’s lives for the better.”

On Brexit, Mr Corbyn will contrast Labour’s “jobs-first” approach with the Tories’ “race-to-the-bottom”.

On migration and pay, he will say: “We must never let ourselves be duped and divided. It isn’t migrants who drive down wages and conditions but unscrupulous employers, supported by a government that slashes rights and protections at work whenever it gets the chance.

“So if we want to tackle low pay and insecure work, we need a Labour government; strengthening workers’ rights, enforced by strong trade unions, taking action to prevent employers undercutting pay and conditions, not closed borders, xenophobic intimidation and scapegoating.”

On the conference floor, the mood has been growing for co-ordinated industrial action unless the Conservative Government lifts its seven-year public sector pay cap for millions of workers south of the border; First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already pledged to end the cap in Scotland.

Unions are pressing for a five per cent increase for millions of nurses, teachers, council staff, civil servants and other workers.

Mark Serwotka, leader of the Public and Commercial Services union, made a passionate plea for an end to pay restraint, saying his members had suffered a 10 per cent pay cut because of the cap.

His union is balloting all its members on industrial action, a move being followed by some members of the Prison Officers Association in special hospitals and control rooms.

"There is a crisis in public sector pay and now is the time for action. Wouldn't it be great if we could have co-ordinated ballots in the run-up to the Budget?" he asked.

A national rally will be held in Westminster in October and the TUC will seek a meeting with the Chancellor.

Ministers are expected to accept recommendations for higher pay rises for police and prison officers, but unions warned against "cherry picking" of workers.

John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor, said: "The pay cap must now be lifted across the whole public sector rather than by playing one group of workers off against another."