A MAJOR offshore wind farm off the Moray coast will go ahead at record low prices after securing subsidies in the latest Government auction.

The three successful offshore wind projects in the auction include the Moray East Wind Farm off the north east coast of Scotland.

The venture by EDPR and Engie, would bring major economic opportunities to the supply chain, low cost electricity and “exceptional benefits” to consumers, said Dan Finch, man- aging director of Moray Offshore Renewables.

Joao Manso Neto, chief executive of EDPR, said: “This auction has demonstrated the real progress in cost reduction and our result shows how affordable offshore wind can be compared to other technologies, including new thermal generation.”

He said the UK needed more low carbon generation to maintain security of supplies, adding it was in the country’s interests to support the achievement seen at Moray at other sites.

Wilfrid Petrie, chief executive for Engie in the UK & Ireland, added Moray East would make a significant contribution to helping the UK meet its goals to cut carbon, as well as supporting the firm’s aim for 25 per cent of its global energy portfolio to be renewable by 2020.

It will have enough capacity to power 1.3 million homes.

Also securing contracts in the latest auction for low-carbon subsidies are the Dong Energy’s Hornsea Project Two, 55 miles off the Yorkshire coast.

At 1,386 megawatts (MW), it will overtake the giant 1,200MW Hornsea Project One currently being constructed by Dong Energy to become the world’s biggest offshore wind farm, the company said.

The other is the 860MW Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm, 20 miles off the coast of Lincolnshire and 28 miles from Norfolk.

