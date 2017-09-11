THE outgoing Deputy Chief Constable of Police Scotland who suspended his plans to retire in the wake of the crisis engulfing the force’s leadership has won praise from former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill.

Iain Livingstone said he would formally postpone his retirement while allegations of gross misconduct against Chief Constable Phil Gormley are investigated.

Last week it emerged Mr Gormley – Scotland’s most senior police officer – has gone on leave after fresh bullying allegations were levelled against him by assistant chief constable Malcolm Graham.

Details of the allegations emerged during the course of a watchdog investigation into a previous bullying complaint against the chief by Superintendent Graham McInarlin.

Writing in The Herald, Mr MacAskill said it was “hard to see a better candidate” than Mr Livingstone and described Mr Gormley – who has been granted “special leave” while the claims are investigated – as an “accidental chief constable”.

“Few, including he, anticipated his appointment,” he writes today. “However, it appeared that from the new regime at SPA it was as simple as your ABCs – anyone but a constable from Scotland.”

In his column, Mr MacAskill also suggested the departure of Sir Stephen House – Mr Gormley’s predecessor – may have been driven by his former SNP colleagues.

“Whilst their fingerprints may not be upon him, it’s clear there was a will to have him go from the very top of government,” he writes.

Nicola Sturgeon said yesterday the Chief Constable had been right to step aside during the misconduct probe. Asked about the crisis, the First Minister said: “There is an acting chief constable in place. Iain Livingstone is in day-to-day charge of Police Scotland.

“Allegations have been made about the Chief Constable [and] I have no way of assessing the veracity or otherwise. That process will come to its own conclusions in the fullness of time.

“The Chief Constable has decided, and given the allegations that have been made, he’s been right to decide it’s better he’s not in post while that investigation is under way I wouldn’t have chosen to have a situation where the Chief Constable felt he had to stand down while an investigation is carried out, of course.”

Mr Livingstone has written to the chairman of the Scottish Police Authority and the Justice Secretary to confirm he will remain in the post.

He said: “I intend to continue in post for the foreseeable future. Given the uncertainty and challenges currently facing Police Scotland, I consider it my duty to remain in service. My focus now will be on ensuring we continue to deliver day-to-day policing services to the people of Scotland and on providing the leadership and assurance that is needed at this time.

“We have a strong and resilient command team in place and we have thousands of dedicated and hard-working police officers and staff who remain committed to providing an excellent service to the people of Scotland.”