THE leader of one of Scotland's biggest councils has been cleared of any wrongdoing after allegations of corruption were made against him.

Scottish Labour's Jim Logue, the leader of North Lanarkshire Council, was under investigation after a complaint was made to Police Scotland.

But following a probe, officers have ruled there was no evidence of any criminality.

It is understood the complaint related to Mr Logue's involvement in two private companies which he did not declare on his register of interests.

Mr Logue, who represents Airdrie Central as a councillor, was listed as a director of ESCA UK Ltd and No Limits Leisure Ltd (NLL).

In July, an audit report to councillors raised concerns about overseas trips by him and asked questions why NLL and ESCA were formed.

Ken Adamson, the council's head of audit inspection, confirmed that the North Lanarkshire Leisure board had not approved the companies.

Mr Logue, 66, had strongly denied any accusations of wrongdoing and has now branded the investigation into him as a 'farce'.

In a statement, he said: "It is no surprise that Police Scotland has found no substance to the spurious allegations made against me.

"This whole episode has been a waste of time for the police and for the council.

"In my view, the police should consider the extent to which their valuable time and resources have been wasted by the people behind this farce.

"I have been a councillor for 40 years. 30 years ago I put my political prospects on the line to expose wrongdoing by members of my own party in Monklands District Council.

"Last year, I ensured there was a proper investigation into allegations of corruption in procurement based on anonymous but credible allegations, something other politicians would be extremely cautious about doing."

He added: "Anyone who knows me and the way I go about my business knows that I would never be involved in fraud or corruption of any kind.

"I am very grateful for the support of my family and my colleagues during what has been an extremely difficult time.

"This whole episode has been a failed smear attempt. But the people who are complicit in that smear attempt should know this: I will never be diverted from my role in leading a forward-thinking council which achieves, and will continue to achieve, great things for the communities of North Lanarkshire.

"My focus is now on delivering the biggest council house-building programme in a generation in Scotland, on delivering record levels of economic growth, on building half a billion pounds worth of new schools.

"These are the things that matter to the people of North Lanarkshire."

Mr Logue was a director of ESCA UK Ltd from August 28, 2012, to April 5, 2016.

It was established as an administrative company for North Lanarkshire's successful bid to be a European Capital of Sport in 2011 and no longer trades.

He was a director of No Limits Leisure from December, 2012, until the company was dissolved in November last year.

Last May, when asked about No Limits Leisure, Mr Logue declared he was no longer a director as the company had been dissolved.

He said the firm was set up for the sole purpose of the potential of providing leisure facilities to neighbouring local authorities.

But his opponents said that the council had earlier, in 2012, formed another company for a similar purpose.

Mr Logue said that he didn't have to declare that he was a director of the companies as they were 'subsidiaries' of North Lanarkshire Leisure, which runs sporting facilities on behalf of the council.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland has now concluded its investigation and has found no criminality."

