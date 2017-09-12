A RETIRED university academic hurled a stone at a horse and swore at two young female riders after “ambushing them” about equestrian use of a footpath near a Perthshire village.
Soil chemist Dr David Farley struck Laura Campbell’s mount on the flank with the rock after shouting and swearing at her for making the path, between the hamlet of Ashfield, and Dunblane, muddy with her horse’s hooves.
Miss Campbell’s horse bucked and nearly unseated her because of Farley’s actions.
Stirling Sheriff Court heard that Marks and Spencer worker Miss Campbell and friend, Dannielle Lavery, both 24, had been exercising their horses on the path, which goes through a sheep field, on a “beautiful” February (2017) day, when they came across Farley.
Farley, 61, who previously worked for University of Stirling before he retired, was walking his Golden Retriever.
Experienced rider Miss Campbell said Farley stood in front of them with his arms out and began swearing.
She said: “Danielle’s horse had to jump to one side as he wouldn’t move. His stance was very aggressive. He lunged at Danielle and he was standing with his arms out in a star shape so I couldn’t get past."
She said he became foul mouthed towards them and had his hand clenched with the stone in it during the incident in February.
Sheriff Wyllie Robertson found him guilty of reckless endangement and threatening behaviour and fined him £750.
