TWO men appeared in court today/yesterday [MON] charged with murdering two fathers in separate incidents in Fife.

Daniel O'Farrell, 21, was found dead at a house in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, on Saturday - just 10 days after his third child was born.

And Colin Oliphant, 38, died after being found severely injured at a property in Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, last Wednesday in an unrelated incident.

Today/yesterday [MON] their alleged killers appeared in court to face charges relating to the deaths.

Greig Love, 20, of Glenrothes, appeared in private on petition at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court facing a single charge of murder over the death of Daniel O'Farrell.

He made no plea or declaration and the case against him was continued for further examination.

Love was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again next week.

Meanwhile, at Dunfermline Sheriff Court William Richardson, 35, of Glasgow, appeared over the death of Colin Oliphant.

He made no plea or declaration to a single charge of murder during the brief private hearing on petition.

His case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.

Today/yesterday [MON] Daniel O'Farrell's fiancee paid tribute to him on social media.

The couple's daughter Sophiah, was born seven weeks early on August 30 - just 10 days before Daniel's murder.

Writing on Facebook, Megan Walton said: "The best thing you ever did with your life was being a father, just cant believe you'll never see your babies grow up, but I promised I will always keep them safe and be a brilliant mother to them for you.

"I just want you home. Worst pain I've ever had to deal with, just cant do it anymore.

"Feels like someone may as well have ripped my heart out like I didn't even have one.

"Just want to be happy again and unfortunately its been ripped away from me and my kids."

Daniel's mother, Ruth O'Farrell, wrote: "My little sunshine!! Rest in peace Danny Boy!! Heartbroken ain't even the word!! Taken from us far to soon!! I love you."

Father-of-one Colin Oliphant was found dying at an address in Keltyhill Avenue, Fife, on Wednesday.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics he died at the scene.

Colin, a former chef at an Edinburgh restaurant, was described as a "doting dad" in a statement released by his family through Police Scotland.

His family released a short statement in tribute to him after news of his death.

They said: "Colin was a doting father and much loved by those who knew him.

"He will be greatly missed."

Friends paid tribute to Colin on his Facebook page - which states he trained as a chef and previously worked as a chef de partie at a French restaurant in Edinburgh.

Darren McIntyre wrote: "RIP Colin such a sound guy was a pleasure meeting you. Wished we had of went for that pint now when we caught up again after working together in the past. Thoughts go out to all of your family and close friends. Life is so horrible at times."

Paul Mapstone said: "RIP mate sorry to even see this has happened. Glad to have met you working in the chippy all those years ago. Such a shock to see this sleep tight mate."

And Kenny Brown added: "RIP bud, such sad news. Thoughts are with your family at this difficult time."

Ends...