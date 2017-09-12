Heartbroken actor John Michie said his family had lost an 'angel' last night after the death of his daughter at a music festival.

The former Taggart star dashed 130-miles after receiving a whatsapp showing her location.

Louella Michie, 25, was found dead at Bestival festival on her birthday.

A 28-year-old man knwon to the family was arrested last night after police arrived at the scene.

In a statement given to The Sun last night John said: "We've lost our angel. It's not murder - they were friends. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident.

"This was not a murder.

"She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible."

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire said: "Following the discovery of the woman's body we have now launched an investigation into her death.

"We have specially trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time.

"Inquiries are now under way to establish how she died.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death.

"We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset Police."

Michie, 66, played Karl Munro in Coronation Street from 2011 to 2013, having previously starred as Detective Inspector Robbie Ross in drama series Taggart from 1998 to 2010.

He currently plays neurosurgeon Guy Self in BBC medical drama Holby City.