Storm Aileen is set to batter Scotland with yellow weather warnings put in place.

The first named storm of the year will bring winds of up to 75 miles per hour to parts of the UK this week.

Gusts up to around 75mph could also be possible in exposed locations such as the coast and hills in these areas, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Scotland, which warns of 30-40 mm (1.2 to 1.6 inches) of rain falling within six to nine hours which could cause some disruption.

Chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: "Storm Aileen is expected to bring strong winds of up to 75mph to a central segment of the UK and an amber weather warning has been issued.

"As well as the strong winds, there will be some heavy rain pushing eastwards overnight which could see accumulations of 30-40mm.

"The low-pressure system that is bringing these strong winds will move fairly swiftly from west to east over the UK and although there will still be some disruption through Wednesday morning, the winds will ease by the afternoon leaving a day of blustery showers."

The Met Office said there was no connection between the high winds the UK is expected to see and the severe weather battering the Caribbean and the US, with the UK's weather system originating north in the Atlantic, independent of the current hurricanes across the ocean.

As Storm Aileen clears out eastwards into the North Sea, the UK will be left with cool, showery conditions by the end of the week and into the weekend, the forecasters said.