Vanessa Redgrave has led tributes to Sir Peter Hall, the former director of the National Theatre and founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who has died aged 86.
The theatre great died on Monday, in a London hospital surrounded by his family.
Redgrave worked with Sir Peter in Stratford, on Broadway, and later, with her daughter Joely Richardson, with the Peter Hall Company.
She said: “He was a fascinating director. I count myself very lucky to have worked with him.”
Sir Peter, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2011, founded the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in 1960, aged just 30, and stayed there until 1968. He was appointed the National’s director in 1973.
Its current director, Rufus Norris, said: “We all stand on the shoulders of giants and Peter Hall’s shoulders supported the entirety of British theatre as we know it.
“His legendary tenacity and vision created an extraordinary and lasting legacy for us all.”
