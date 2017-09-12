A SCOUT leader has been struck off following a six-month investigation into what he described as a “clip on the arm” of a misbehaving boy.
Father-of-two John Knox was expelled from the organisation, with Scout bosses saying he had failed to comply with its code of practice.
But the retired BBC radio journalist said the lengthy investigation amounted to an “over-reaction” by a “kangaroo court”.
Mr Knox, 67, from Liberton, Edinburgh, said he gave the 13-year-old “a clip on the arm” during a camp discussion.
He said: “I hardly realised I had done it, so light was the touch."
“But in the frustration of the moment, I rapped his left arm with the back of my hand and said ‘That’s enough’.
“He had been warned to be quiet, twice, but still he continued to whistle annoyingly and put his feet up on the neighbouring seat and generally distract the attention of the rest of the boys.”
Mr Knox was accused of assault and he was suspended pending an investigation.
He was expelled after investigators said he had been “talked to” about a previous incident two years ago.
He denies any such incident took place and has signed testimony from two former Scout leaders to the same effect.
“I was absolutely gutted,” said Mr Knox.
A spokesman for the Scout Association said: “Mr Knox failed to comply with our code of practice when working with young people.
“For this reason, Mr Knox was excluded from the organisation. The Scout Association carries out stringent vetting of all adults who work with young people.”
