RARE Robert Burns manuscripts are going on display as part of a festival which opens up some of Scotland's most interesting buildings.
The versions of Auld Lang Syne and Ye Banks and Braes will sit alongside Ordination, the last surviving letter written in Scots by Burns to William Nicol and an annotated copy of the Kilmarnock edition of his poetry.
They will also be exhibited at the Mitchell Library in Glasgow on Saturday as the city marks Doors Open Days 2017.
Loading article content
Other events being held during the day include a talk on the city's Burns collection and a family-friendly appearance by Scriever Rab Wilson.
Councillor David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life, said: "Glasgow’s Robert Burns Collection is renowned as one of the best in the world.
"Like many others, the Mitchell Library is embracing the theme of History, Heritage and Archaeology and providing a unique opportunity to see four autographed manuscripts and a rare Kilmarnock 1st Edition book by one of Scotland’s most famous sons, displayed together for the first time."
Other venues taking part in Doors Open Day on Saturday include Kelvingrove Bandstand, Tramway and the Gallery of Modern Art.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.