The financial position at Scotland’s colleges is “unsustainable”, an industry body has warned.

Colleges Scotland has blamed the Scottish Government for the financial challenges faced by the sector.

An annual review of colleges by public services watchdog Audit Scotland found financial health in the sector remains ‘’relatively stable’’ but has deteriorated since 2014/15.

The Auditor General for Scotland Caroline Gardner said potential difficulties from falling student numbers coupled with financial challenges mean there is a ‘’growing risk’’ to colleges’ ability to deliver on key Scottish Government aims for sector.

In a written submission to a Holyrood committee ahead of an evidence session on Thursday, Colleges Scotland chief executive Shona Struthers said: “What is seen here is the culmination of the effect of policy and investment decisions taken over a number of years by the Scottish Government.

“Colleges Scotland appreciates the Scottish Government’s additional revenue funding made available for 2017/18 of £21m, which recognises the circumstances the sector faces, but the overall financial position that the sector faces is unsustainable.”

The submission to the Public Audit and Post-legislative Scrutiny Committee states that Colleges Scotland correspondence to government in June 2016 outlined the extent of the increased funding required.

It continues: “This set out the need to see revenue funding investment in the colleges sector to rise by £34.1m to £564.4m in 2017/18. It is therefore self-evident, that having received an increase of £21m, that the sector is not currently funded to a sustainable level.”

Colleges Scotland said that despite this colleges “continue to manage their finances well” and most are “operating at a near break-even position”.

John Kemp, interim chief executive of the Scottish Funding Council, which distributes funding to colleges in Scotland, also wrote to the committee outlining work completed following recommendations in the annual review, including creating longer-term financial plans and having college accounts include and underlying financial position.

The Scottish Government’s director general of education, communities and justice Paul Johnston’s written submission to the committee states: “Scotland’s colleges 2017 highlights that the sector is financially stable overall, that colleges continue to exceed their targets for student learning opportunities and that student attainment improved in 2015-16.”

The authors of the submissions are due to give evidence to MSPs at the committee on Thursday along with Ms Gardner and Audit Scotland representatives.