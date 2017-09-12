A CHARITY has called for the mass building of affordable homes currently taking place in Scotland to be designed with the needs of the rising elderly population in mind.

Official statistics show the number of new homes rose by 571 to 18,539 between the financial year 2015/16 and 2016/17.

The number of affordable homes approved in the year to the end of June rose by 30 per cent year on year to 10,612.

Age Scotland welcomed the Scottish Government's promise of more affordable housing, which are adaptable for the needs of older people by including such items as wet floor showers and being wheelchair accessible But Chief Executive Keith Robson added that it was important they had good access to local shops, health services, and transport." He added: "We would like to see planners working with local people to build resilient, age-friendly communities.”

Sales of public authority homes under the Right to Buy scheme, which ended in August 2016, rose by more than two thirds (68%) to 3,510 between the financial year 2015/16 and 2016/17 and overall local authority housing stock fell by 1,737 homes (1%) in the same period.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “By ending the Right to Buy we are protecting up to 15,500 social homes from sale over the next ten years and safeguarding this stock for future generations.”

He said the Scottish Government is “committed to delivering more affordable housing per head of the population than the UK Government”.

He added: “We are offering significantly more grant funding for each unit of affordable housing, with each unit in Scotland supported by an average of £52,400 compared to just £25,300 in England.

“Over the lifetime of this parliament, we will invest more than £3 billion to deliver 50,000 affordable homes. This is a massive investment backing up our target which is ambitious, challenging and absolutely necessary.”

Mr Stewart continued: “We have a range of support measures in place to support the private sector housing industry.

“At the same time we will keep a close eye on the sector and stand ready to discuss solutions to help stimulate future growth and demand.”