Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive signs up to sleep rough at Sleep in the Park

Ross McEwan, CEO of The Royal Bank of Scotland, has signed up to join the world’s biggest sleepout which takes place in Edinburgh this December. Sleep in the Park aims to raise £4m to eradicate homelessness in Scotland within five years.

He joins fellow business leaders Bob Keiller, Chairman of Scottish Enterprise, Gordon Dewar, CEO of Edinburgh Airport, and Adam McVey, City of Edinburgh Council Leader, in lending their support to the event and accepting the sleepout challenge.

9,000 people are expected to participate in the event which will take place in Edinburgh’s West Princes Street Gardens on December 9th. Sleep in the Park participants will be joined by an impressive line-up of artists including ‘unplugged’ sets from Liam Gallagher, Deacon Blue, Amy Macdonald, Frightened Rabbit and very special guests, before bedding down for a cold night in the open.

Comedian Rob Brydon will be hosting the event, John Cleese will be performing a “bedtime story” and attendees will hear from Sir Bob Geldof on his support for the cause. Sir Bob will also be sleeping out overnight along with a host of other celebrities, sports personalities and figures from across Scotland’s political parties.

No tickets are being sold for Sleep in the Park; instead, members of the public and businesses can only attend the event by reaching fundraising targets and accepting the sleep-out challenge. The event follows on from the success of Social Bite’s CEO Sleepout last December which saw 300 of Scotland’s leading figures raise £500k to fund the Social Bite village which is currently under construction in Granton.

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn, MBE said: “It’s incredibly heartening to have such influential people from the business community such as Ross McEwan, Bob Keiller, Gordon Dewar and Adam McVey signing up for Sleep in the Park right from the start. I hope it acts as a catalyst for other businesses to join the movement.”

Chief Executive of The Royal Bank of Scotland, Ross McEwan, said: “The Royal Bank has worked with Josh Littlejohn on a number of ventures including the Scottish Business Awards and his Social Bite business, so when I heard of his plans for Sleep in the Park and the work he is doing to help the homeless I knew it was something I wanted to get involved with.”

Members of the public can join Sleep in the Park by going to www.sleepinthepark.co.uk and committing to fundraising at least £100. Businesses can sponsor the event by signing up a team of five with a minimum fundraising commitment of £3,000.

Notes to editors

• Social Bite started as a sandwich shop on Rose Street in Edinburgh in August 2012 and has now grown to five shops in Scotland, two large staff canteens in Edinburgh, a central production kitchen in Livingston and one of the country’s leading independent corporate catering businesses.

• One quarter of Social Bite’s staff are homeless and the charity has received visits from Hollywood superstars Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney.

• Social Bite are the largest distributer of free fresh food to the homeless in the UK, giving out over 100,000 items of food and hot drinks per year.