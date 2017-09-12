CAMPAIGNERS have accused Scotland's largest local authority of defying "natural justice" by pressing ahead with plans to build a 412-home development despite facing legal action.

Community leaders in Glasgow's Jordanhill have raised a Judicial Review against Glasgow City Council over plans to build on the 35-acre Jordanhill Campus site.

The case is due to be heard in November at the Court of Session, but Jordanhill Community Council claim the local authority has continued to negotiate with developer Cala Homes despite the looming legal battle.

Almost 900 objections have been lodged with the Council with residents demanding the development should be scaled down as well as offering a lasting legacy to the community.

Professor John Winfield, chairman of Jordanhill Community Council, said: "Glasgow City Council will be spending a significant amount of public money in defending this action, yet there has been no attempt to open dialogue with the Community.

"Rather, it appears Council officials have continued engagement with the developer. Our lawyers have told us it is considered poor practice for councils to behave in such a manner when matters are before the Courts.

"All the signs from the City Council are that it is 'business as usual' and we believe the local authority is behaving in a manner that goes against natural justice."

Residents objections include concerns over a lack of social housing, the absence of amenities within the development, traffic management and the impact on local schools.

There are also fears for the areas green spaces and protected trees.

Cala has previously said that more than almost half of the development will remain as greenspace, and maintains it will “create a wide range of much needed, high quality homes”.

The housebuilder says that almost 200 new jobs will be created by the £94m development, which they insist will significantly boost the Glasgow economy.

The project is expected to take six years to complete with connstruction supporting 100 construction jobs, with 95 indirect jobs also created, according to a recent economic impact study.

Post construction, the development would raise an extra £1.3million in council tax, while 420 new trees are set to be planted at the site. A new community facility operated by Glasgow Life will also be made available to local schools.

Jim McIntyre, managing director of CALA Homes (West), said: “Jordanhill Campus offers a fantastic opportunity to create much needed high quality homes in a desirable Glasgow location, which is currently derelict and is not adding value to the local community or the city.

“Longer term, our proposals for Jordanhill Campus will help Glasgow to retain economically active people and protect council tax income to spend on public services across the wider city.

“I’m extremely proud of our plans for Jordanhill Campus and the many benefits it could bring to the local and wider community.”

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "Our view is that we have not done anything wrong procedurally around this issue and that we have been in dialogue with the community about the proposals for this site, although clearly we cannot have such dialogue when it comes to court action.

"All views will be taken into account when any decision is made on any planning application around this matter. There has been no discharging in terms of Matters Specified in Conditions at this point – this would be a matter for a committee to decide.”