GROUPS are backing plans to transform Scotland's streets into 20mph zones would help prevent a "public health crisis".

It follows news that some major roads are in breach of EU legal safety standards with plans in train to slash speed limits across the country in a bid to reduce emissions.

Sustainable transport charity Transform Scotland stressed that if action was taken to introduce a blanket 20mph limit in town centres and residential streets that police enforcement would be essential "to ensure that the law is obeyed and respected by all vehicle drivers”.

It would also have significant "cost-saving benefits" when compared to expensive traffic calming measures such as speed bumps, they said.

And the charity Sustrans Scotland, which aims to make it easier for people to walk and cycle, believes any new limit would lead to an increase in walking and cycling due to improvements to the perception of safety.

The groups have responded to Green MSP Mark Ruskell’s launch of a members bill at Holyrood to introduce 20mph limits across the country to help combat plummeting air quality.

In May, Mr Ruskell said: "I'm not prepared to put my family at risk any more on Scotland's polluted streets.

"This is a public health crisis, 2,000 people die every year, not just in the First Minister's city but across Scotland from Perth to Aberdeen."

The Greens say responses have been "overhwelmingly positive" and of the local authorities that have responsed none have opposed it and Shetland, Fife, Orkney, Edinburgh and Glasgow are among those who have been supportive of the bill's aim.

Transport Scotland has said there are no current plans to lower the 30mph limit to 20mph on a national basis "as decisions on urban speed limits are best taken at a local authority level".

But a spokesman said the transport minister Humza Yousaf has met with Mr Ruskell over his legislative proposals and "looks forward to seeing the results of the consultation which he will consider once further detail is available".

It emerged recently that hotspots in key roads across Scotland are breaching EU legal safety standards and MSPs on the Climate Change committee are investigating whether enough is being done to crack down on deadly fumes.

Transform Scotland, an independent charity that advocates sustainable travel with a membership of around 60 organisations said that as with A roads and motorways, police enforcement "will be necessary to ensure that the law is obeyed and respected by all vehicle drivers".

But it warned that police have committed no new resources to enforcing speeding offences in recent years, and said it "cannot be the only means" of enforcing speed limits.

The group suggested "where appropriate" the use of cameras should be used to monitor urban speed limits.

"A reduction in speed limits will create more pleasant and liveable environments, helping to make it easier for people to walk and cycle to work and for leisure. This has clear benefits for improving public health, reducing air quality and cutting carbon emissions," Transform Scotland said.

"The social and environmental benefits will be overwhelmingly positive. There will be some initial financial costs associated with implementing the legislation, but this will be outweighed by the large positive wider economic benefits that would be expected to result."

Sustran Scotland, the charity which aims to make it easier for people to walk and cycle, and has assisted in the roll out of 20mph limit across the City of Edinburgh said the evidence from the scheme has shown a cut in private car use - and more physical activity. Evidence from the Edinburgh pilot also suggested more children were allowed to play outside.

A study before and after implementation showed an increase of seven per cent for journeys on foot, an increase of five per cent for journeys by bike and a decrease of three per cent for journeys by car.

It said that research into the impact of 20mph speeds on engine emissions "does not unequivocally point to a reduction in air pollution".

"However, whilst the consultation document does a good job of setting out the evidence, Sustrans Scotland believe this is secondary to the reduction in air pollution that can be brought about by the modal shift from private cars to walking and cycling journeys," the group said.

A consultation closes this Friday and to date almost 2,000 responses have been received.

Some of the responses highlight incidents in which children have been knocked down and killed, and long-running campaigns by individuals and community groups who have been bogged down by the current lengthy and costly process of applying for a 20mph zone.

Mr Ruskell MSP said: "As a local councillor and as an MSP I have seen first-hand the frustration of communities that want lower speed limits but find the current process overly-complicated. By setting 20 as the default limit we can end this frustration and provide the clarity that residents and motorists deserve.

"It's clear that there are many communities across Scotland who want lower limits to improve safety, and I would encourage anyone else in such a situation to respond to my consultation before it closes on Friday. My proposal already enjoys the support of safety campaigners and health experts, and it's vital that the voice of local communities is also heard."

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is committed through Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2020 to reducing risk on Scotland’s roads. The mid-term review of the framework which concluded last year identified speed, pedestrian and cyclists as priority areas for activity through to 2020.

“Our road safety partners agreed a commitment to encourage local authorities to introduce 20 mph zones or limits in residential areas and places with a high volume of pedestrians and cyclists, as set out in our 2015 Good Practice Guide on 20 mph Speed Restrictions.”