A SCOTTISH tax fraud fugitive who is one of the UK's most wanted men is being hunted in Africa.
Gareth Johnson originally from Forfar, Angus, played a leading role in an 18-strong crime gang involved in a complex VAT fraud.
He and his father Geoffrey made millions from a complex VAT fraud scheme, but escaped before they could be put on trial.
Geoffrey Johnson managed to evade the authorities until July, when the 74-year-old was caught trying to travel to Dubai with a fake British passport.
He has since been deported back to the UK and jailed for more than 24 years.
But it is believed that Gareth is living in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, where he fled with £109 million from the fraud scheme.
The 59-year-old was the principal controller of Tectonics Holdings and Coast Logistics, companies used to launder money through UK and offshore accounts.
He previously rented an apartment in Muthaiga, an upmarket suburb .
HMRC has posted ads in several local newspapers appealing for information about Johnson, who now faces a 26-year sentence for his crimes.
Gareth and Geoffrey Johnson were an integral part of an 18-man gang based in Scotland, England and Spain, which set up a businesses claiming to import and sell mobile phones.
An investigation by the HMRC discovered they were actually using a series of complex transactions to launder stolen money through international bank accounts.
The Johnsons each had 14 years added to their sentences when they failed to pay back the millions they owed.
