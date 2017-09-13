Warnings of heavy rain have been issued for some parts of Scotland as Storm Aileen sweeps across the country.
The first named storm of the year hit overnight and will continue through the morning.
The Met Office has issued yellow "be aware" warnings of heavy rain in Moray and southern Scotland on Wednesday morning.
It said spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer, while flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.
Police advised motorists to give themselves plenty of time for their journey and to be cautious of standing water and localised flash flooding.
The A98 Fochabers to Buckie road, Mosstodloch to Kingston road and the area of Garmouth golf club were affected.
There were also reports of flooding in Jedburgh in the Borders.
The Met Office said: "Heavy rain is expected ... early on Wednesday. This may cause flooding on the transport network, with spray and difficult driving conditions due to the combination of rain and wind."
