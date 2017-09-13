Ted Cruz is the name on everybody’s lips after an unfortunate incident presumably left him red-faced.
The Texas senator’s official Twitter account was caught liking a porn video posted by @SexuallPosts – and the reaction has been something else.
So this is what happens when I go on vacation. Ted Cruz likes a tweet from Sexuall Posts. pic.twitter.com/4SGbiwrUXY
Loading article content
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 12, 2017
The two-minute video was unliked quickly but not before screenshots were taken and the former presidential candidate started trending.
Q: Why was Twitter invented?
A: Because one night in the future, Ted Cruz will fave a porn tweet and Twitter will reach perfection
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 12, 2017
i like ted cruz now. he's good
— chris hooks (@cd_hooks) September 12, 2017
Me waiting for Ted Cruz to respond to this drama pic.twitter.com/Iy4BBHpyY6
— Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) September 12, 2017
It’s not clear whether Cruz himself or a staff member liked the account, or if it was the result of a hack.
Right Now: Ted Cruz Intern who forgot to switch back to his own twitter profile before his lunch break: pic.twitter.com/aGUAK8pt1a
— Hello, Friend (@MattsIdeaShop) September 12, 2017
Ted Cruz tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gmPGdkHwrt
— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) September 12, 2017
The senator’s spokesperson put out a statement that didn’t confirm whether Cruz or someone else had liked the tweet, while also making the mistake of saying it was posted to the senator’s page.
The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter
— Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017
It’s not the first interaction Cruz has had publicly with porn.
During the 46-year-old’s presidential campaign his team pulled a Marco Rubio attack ad after realising the actress they’d hired, Amy Lindsay, had appeared in softcore porn films.
Cruz also proved controversial in 2007 when, as Texas solicitor general, he helped write a 76-page document defending the state’s ban on the sale of sex toys, or “obscene devices”, as he called them, an offence which at the time carried a punishment of two years in jail.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.