UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after a fan invaded the Parkhead pitch during Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
The game was held up for nearly a minute in the aftermath of Edinson Cavani's 40th-minute penalty, the French side's third goal of an eventual 5-0 victory.
The supporter was booed off the pitch by Celtic fans after allegedly confronting PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and the act ensures that the club face their 12th UEFA punishment in seven years for fan misbehaviour.
Loading article content
Previous fines have been handed out for issues ranging from pro-IRA chants to fireworks, crowd disturbances and illicit banners.
UEFA confirmed on Wednesday morning that the Scottish champions have been charged under Article 16 (2) of their Disciplinary Regulations for a field invasion.
PSG have also been charged for acts of damage after seats were broken.
The contol, ethics and disciplinary body will deal with both cases on 19 October.
"That reaction said it all really,” said Celtic’s manager Brendan Rodgers.
“It was disappointing for any ground, any club, a supporter getting on to the pitch like that.
"It was bitterly disappointing and I’m sure the club will deal with that. Whoever that person was it shouldn’t be anything we should see, especially on a football field.
"I think the stewards dealt with it at the time and I’m sure the club will deal with it. The crowd and their reaction told you everything you needed to know.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?