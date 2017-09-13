SEVEN people were arrested after last night's Celtic game at Parkhead.
Four men - aged 21, 31, 35 and 61 - spent the night in the cells following their alleged behaviour at the crunch match against Paris St Germain.
A 21-year-old was arrested following a pitch invasion, a 31-year-old for breach of the peace, a 35-year-old man for offences under the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, and a 61-year-old man for alleged assault.
They are all due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.
The other three people arrested last night will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
As reported by The Herald, UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after a fan invaded the Parkhead pitch during the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
The game was held up for nearly a minute in the aftermath of Edinson Cavani's 40th-minute penalty, the French side's third goal of an eventual 5-0 victory.
The supporter was booed off the pitch by Celtic fans after allegedly confronting PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and the act ensures that the club face their 12th UEFA punishment in seven years for fan misbehaviour.
