Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila was snapped partying-it-up in Glasgow City Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match at Parkhead.

The Vålerenga boss - who has been having a tough time of it lately - was also pictured in Malone’s Irish Bar in Sauchiehall Lane after the match.

Matt McGlone, former Celtic writer, told his 34,200 Twitter followers: “Ronny Deila hit Glasgow last night with 11 mates & Valerenga staff & in the crowd behind the goal tonight for them to sample our awesome atmosphere.

“He had a boardroom invite but prefers a few shandies around the city before the game and in beside the support.”

He also referred to the 41-year-old Norwegian as a “top man.”

McGlone then posted a picture of Deila in Malones, captioning it: “Dancing away & loving Glasgow last night and mixing with all the public.

“He said: ‘Celtic just never leave you once you’re immersed in them’.”

Hoops fan Kayleigh McIntosh also posted a selfie with the footie boss who was mingling in the stands with the fans.

She wrote: “Canna believe Ronny Deila was just chilling in the family section.”

As reported three weeks ago, Deila insisted he won’t quit as Vålerenga boss despite a horror run of five games without a win which has seen them plummet into another relegation battle.

The coach took charge of the Oslo side after quitting the Parkhead side in the summer having clinched two titles.