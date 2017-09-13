A CELTIC fan wept in the dock as he admitted invading the pitch and assaulting a Paris-Saint Germain player during Celtic's 5-0 defeat in the Champions League

John Hatton, 22, from Belfast, jumped over a metal railing and ran on to the pitch at Celtic Park on Tuesday night and assaulted PSG forward Kylian Mbappe by attempting to kick him.

It happened in the 40th minute after PSG's Edinson Cavani scored PSG's third goal.

READ MORE: UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after fan rushes onto Parkhead pitch

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, Tesco worker Hatton also pleaded guilty to behaviour likely to incite public disorder by approaching Mbappe.

Hatton, who was wearing a Celtic tracksuit, was banned from every football ground in the UK by Sheriff Sukwinder Gill who told him: “I don't know much about football. But this was a high profile match. It was a Champions League match. It was televised across the UK.”

Defence lawyer Dan Cameron said: “The incident wasn't viewed on television screens. It was 40 minutes into the match. He was taken by security stewards almost immediately from the pitch. The match wasn't disrupted for any great length of time. He had consumed a lot of alcohol and can only remember parts of the day.”

Hatton was granted bail and sentence was deferred on him until October 11 for background reports.

A second Celtic fan Anthony Lavelle admitted punching Hatton on the head as he was being led from the stadium by police.

Depute fiscal Louise McNeil said: “Mr Lavelle was a spectator and after seeing John Hatton invading the pitch he became upset and angry. While the police were escorting Mr Hatton from the stadium he punched him on the head. Mr Lavelle was then arrested.”

Defence lawyer Ann McKinlay said: “His last conviction was 42 years ago when he was 19.

“Mr Lavelle was far from the only person who was angry about the pitch invasion. The consequences for the club could be very serious. UEFA could make them play their matches behind closed doors.

“Mr Lavelle said that as Mr Hatton was being taken out of the ground he was laughing and he struck out and hit him on the head.

“I am told that Mr Hatton is very sorry that Mr Lavelle got into trouble because of him.”

Sheriff Gill said: “Was it a case that Mr Lavelle managed to get to him first,” and Ms McKinlay replied: “I don't know about that but he accepts he managed to get to him.”

The court was told that Lavelle, an asbestos remover, who now lives in St Albans, England, has been a Celtic supporter since he was 13 and takes his nephew who suffers from epilepsy to matches.

Sheriff Gill fined Lavelle £400 and gave him two months to pay it.

She refused a Crown motion to impose a football banning order on him.

Sheriff Gill told Lavelle: “You have been going to football matches for 48 years with no trouble and you take your nephew to matches.

“If Celtic Football Club wish to revoke your season ticket that's a matter for them, but, I would hope they would see sense.”

Celtic have been charged by UEFA following the pitch invasion on Tuesday night.

The latest charge against Celtic comes after the club were fined £20,000 for illicit banners and blocking a stairway during their qualifying win against Linfield.

It's not the first time a fan has entered the field of play during a European match at Parkhead. AC Milan keeper Dida was slapped by a supporter in the 2-1 victory over the Italian giants in 2007.