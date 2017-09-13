APPEAL judges have ruled that an optician who was jailed for sexually abusing two young girls fell victim to a miscarriage of justice.
Lord Menzies, Lord Drummond Young and Lord Brodie quashed the convictions given to Bhoo Khoo,63, following a hearing at Edinburgh’s Court of Criminal Appeal.
The judges ruled that Mr Khoo’s legal team failed to properly prepare their client’s defence ahead of his October 2015 trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Mr Khoo was convicted of assaulting the two young females over an eight year period between 2003 and 2011. He was jailed for three years.
However, the lawyer who represented Mr Khoo at trial, failed to properly investigate evidence which may have helped his defence.
Mr Khoo’s current legal team went to the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh earlier this year. They successfully argued Mr Khoo’s previous lawyer had failed to properly examine evidence, depriving him the right to a fair trial and there was a potential miscarriage of justice.
