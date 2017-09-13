The housing market is proving to be more resilient in some parts of the country than others, according to surveyors.

An increasingly mixed picture is being seen across the UK, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) has found.

It said the mood remains cautious in London and, to some extent, the South East of England - while further away from the capital sentiment about the near-term prospects for the housing market is more upbeat.

In London and the South East, surveyors were particularly likely to feel that homes on the market are overpriced.

In the August survey, a net balance of 6 per cent more surveyors across the country reported prices rising rather than falling.

The survey pointed to solid price growth in many other parts of the UK, with Northern Ireland, the North West, Scotland and the South West seeing the firmest increases.

Looking ahead, surveyors in Northern Ireland and Scotland were the most confident in seeing further price growth over the coming three months. In Wales, surveyors reported both house prices rising currently and expectations that prices would continue to increase over the next three months.

Prime central London remains the only area across the country where house price expectations are negative for the coming 12 months, according to the survey.

Rics said there has been little change in the level of inquiries from home buyers or house sales in recent months.

It said the level of house sales has not seen any growth since November 2016.

Supply also continues to be an issue with 1% more surveyors seeing a fall in new sales instructions rather than an increase.

The deteriorating level of new homes coming on the market means average stock levels on agents’ books remain near to an all-time low for the study, Rics said.

Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at Rics, said: “The latest results continue to suggest that the greatest pressure on both prices and activity continues to be felt in the prime central London market.

“Although there are some signs that the wider South East is also losing some momentum, anecdotal evidence suggests the impact is very location specific.

“Meanwhile, the numbers for most other parts of the country point to a rather more resilient marketplace.”