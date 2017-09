The housing market is proving to be more resilient in some parts of the country than others, according to surveyors.

An increasingly mixed picture is being seen across the UK, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) has found.

It said the mood remains cautious in London and, to some extent, the South East of England - while further away from the capital sentiment about the near-term prospects for the housing market is more upbeat.

Loading article content