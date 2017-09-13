A group of pensioners have claimed victory in their dispute with Virgin Media after the firm installed broadband boxes in front of their living room window.

Couple Donald, 88, and Rosemary Ferguson, 82 and their neighbour Betty McGrath, 83, say they are delighted that the firm has agreed to take down the eyesore boxes.

Virgin installed the grey boxes, one of which is 5ft tall, on their street in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, in January, but they claimed not to have been told the boxes would be placed there.

