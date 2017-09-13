TWO young boys who took part in the ill-fated Pedal for Scotland cycle event at the weekend following the death of their grandmother say their race was ruined by tack vandals.
About 50 riders taking part in Sunday's charity event between Glasgow and Edinburgh had their tyres punctured and couldn't make the finish line due to the vandals.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident and urged anyone with information to contact them.
Loading article content
But that has come too late for Luke Taylor, eight his brother Aaron, nine, and their father Dave, 38, who failed to finish after their tyres was punctured by tacks on the road just outside the village of Slammannan in the central belt.
The family trio were aiming to raise cash for Lupus UK, after the disease killed Mr Taylor's mother Joyce last year aged 66.
Mr Taylor said: “We stopped and changed that because we had an inner tube with us and got going again,” Mr Taylor said.
‘The inner tube kept popping and we couldn’t continue. The boys were devastated.
“We got about another 500 yards and got another puncture. At that point we were questioning our luck,” he added.
“We walked into town with the bike and tried to get it repaired but the inner tube kept popping and we just couldn’t continue. The boys were devastated.”
The tacks were found in the Whitecross area of Clackmannanshire just after 1pm. Numerous riders competing in the event took to social media to condemn the vandals and organisers also described the sabotage as 'idiotic.'
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.