MORE than 400 survivors of childhood sexual abuse and neglect have come forward to ask for help from a £13.5m Government support fund.

The Future Pathways fund was launched in September 2016, in parallel with the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, to provide assistance to those who were abused while living in care in Scotland.

In its first year 428 people have registered and some have received help to take part in work or education, receive counselling or track down their personal records. Others have been helped to meet family members for the first time in decades.

