Emergency services are searching for a man in a car that is thought to have gone into water.
Police were alerted to a reports of the incident at the Burn of Boyne, just off the A98 in the Portsoy area of Aberdeenshire, at around 4pm today.
Police said the car was completely submerged. They have informed his next of kin.
Officers and other emergency services are carrying out searches to trace the vehicle, Police Scotland confirmed.
It is understood that one man is in the car, the force said.
Inspector George Cordiner said: "Searches are ongoing to trace the vehicle and will be assisted by helicopter.
"We would urge members of the public to avoid the area while emergency services respond."
Police Scotland added that they believed he had been in the vehicle and efforts were ongoing to safety recover the vehicle.
