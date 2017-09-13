POOR families are more likely to suffer from heart attacks – even if they stick to a healthy diet, according to new research.

The study suggests the chances of getting cardiovascular disease is higher in people with low income or who live in low income neighbourhoods, even if they have access to healthy food.

The study focused on the effects of income, education and socioeconomic status on healthy people living in what researchers call “urban food deserts” in the Atlanta area of the United States.

