George Osborne has reportedly claimed he will not rest until Theresa May is “chopped up in bags in my freezer.”, according to a profile of the chancellor-turned-newspaper editor.
Tory MP Nadine Dorries said the reported comment in a profile of the ex-MP, who was sacked by the Prime Minister as Chancellor, was an “insight into the way his mind works.”
Mrs May’s former aide Nick Timothy also took a swipe at the London Evening Standard editor in an Esquire article, which states: “Osborne has told more than one person [at the paper] that he will not rest until she is in his freezer.
Loading article content
Ms Dorries, who previously clashed with Mr Osborne and his ally David Cameron, said the piece was "a brief insight into how his mind works - and always has".
Mr Timothy highlighted a quote in the piece from a former aide saying Mr Osborne "doesn't want people to think he's an arsehole, because he's not an arsehole".
Mrs May's former joint chief of staff added: "Not sure why he worries people think he's an arsehole."
Asked for the prime minister's reaction to the Esquire piece, her official spokesman said: "The contents of the former chancellor's freezer are probably not a matter for me."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?