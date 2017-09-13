A shooter has opened fire at a school in the US state of Washington, killing one person and injuring at least three others.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters that one person died at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane,on Wednesday and three injured victims were taken to hospital.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Centre and Children's Hospital received three paediatric patients, spokeswoman Nicole Stewart said. They were in a stable condition, and family members were with them, she said.

