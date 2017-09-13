The former skip of Team GB’s gold medal winning Olympic curling team has told a court how she cried after her precious medal was stolen from a museum.

Rhona Martin, 50, was giving evidence as two men sat in the dock at Dumfries Sheriff Court accused of the theft of the prestigious prize, which has never been recovered.

She had won the medal after her own performance, with the last stone, in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games against Switzerland, clinched the team’s victory in the final.

The medal later formed part of a display at Dumfries Museum dedicated to the all-Scots-based British team’s achievement in becoming the first British gold medallists at the Winter Games since ice skaters Torvill and Dean in 1984.

Stewart Pettigrew, 34, who lives in a caravan park in Dumfries, and Charles Walker, 25, a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie, are on trial accused of breaking in and stealing a quantity of sporting medals, including the Olympic gold, a chain of office and a casket containing a historical scroll.

Another man has also been charged but was not in court with the others.

Ms Martin, who was referred to in court under her maiden name of Howie, told a jury she was “gutted” at the medal theft in April 2014.

She added: “In all my years of playing that was a special one ... I just went into tears [after the theft].”

The former sportswoman, of Dunlop, Ayrshire, told the jury how the medal represented all the years, hard work and practice she had put into curling.

Ms Martin skipped Scotland at both the World and European championships during the 23 years she was involved in competition.

She told the court: “I used to take it to schools and let the kids have a go at wearing it ... I can’t do that now and it feels quite hard.”

Ms Martin loaned the medal along with other items from her career for an exhibition that coincided with a local curling event.

In court she was shown an image of the medal.

She said: “It is irreplaceable.”

The court was told that entry to the museum was gained by jemmying a door and a shutter.

Both men deny the charges of theft.

Walker also denies stealing a car in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, in March 2014.

The trial before Sheriff Brian Mohan continues.