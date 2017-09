The former skip of Team GB’s gold medal winning Olympic curling team has told a court how she cried after her precious medal was stolen from a museum.

Rhona Martin, 50, was giving evidence as two men sat in the dock at Dumfries Sheriff Court accused of the theft of the prestigious prize, which has never been recovered.

She had won the medal after her own performance, with the last stone, in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games against Switzerland, clinched the team’s victory in the final.

