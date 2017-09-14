PEDRO Caixinha swears he couldn’t care less if Rangers sit top of the Scottish top flight for the first time in six years tomorrow night, writes Stewart Fisher, because he won’t look at the league table until the last day. A four-goal victory away to Partick Thistle at the Energy Check Stadium at Firhill would be sufficient to move the Ibrox side to the summit of the Scottish league ladder for the first time since December 2011. As big as that could be for the club’s fans, the Rangers manager claims he is only concerned about the big picture of his own side’s performances and results.
“I don’t care about it,” said Caixinha. “I don’t know what position we are in. I know the points we have and the goal difference which I’m not happy with. But I’m just focused on winning the next match. I don’t care about other results as long as we add three points.
“We cannot live without the supporters and we need to deliver the same passion, but we need to be rational,” he said. “Rational is believing in our process, the hard work and also where we need to improve. Only then can you have some consistency. Being consistent on the process means we can be consistent on the results.
Loading article content
“Only by the end will we make the count. If the count allows us to celebrate we will celebrate, and celebrate hard. But for now I will concentrate on the match by match situation.”
Rangers face back-to-back matches against Thistle in the league and BetFred Cup ahead of the first Old Firm match of the season next Saturday, but Caixinha watched Sporting Lisbon playing Olympiakos on Tuesday night rather than Celtic’s defeat to Paris St Germain, and won’t get into his scouting and analysis work on the Parkhead side until after the meetings with Thistle.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?