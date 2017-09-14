PEDRO Caixinha swears he couldn’t care less if Rangers sit top of the Scottish top flight for the first time in six years tomorrow night, writes Stewart Fisher, because he won’t look at the league table until the last day. A four-goal victory away to Partick Thistle at the Energy Check Stadium at Firhill would be sufficient to move the Ibrox side to the summit of the Scottish league ladder for the first time since December 2011. As big as that could be for the club’s fans, the Rangers manager claims he is only concerned about the big picture of his own side’s performances and results.

“I don’t care about it,” said Caixinha. “I don’t know what position we are in. I know the points we have and the goal difference which I’m not happy with. But I’m just focused on winning the next match. I don’t care about other results as long as we add three points.

“We cannot live without the supporters and we need to deliver the same passion, but we need to be rational,” he said. “Rational is believing in our process, the hard work and also where we need to improve. Only then can you have some consistency. Being consistent on the process means we can be consistent on the results.

